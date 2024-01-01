Mark Tyrrell

Mark Tyrrell HGDip, DipHypNLP(BHR) has been working as a hypnotherapist and trainer since 1995. He has given lectures to thousands of health professionals on self esteem, detraumatisation and workplace bullying. He is co-founder of Uncommon Knowledge with Roger Elliott, and ran their Diploma in Solution-focused Psychotherapy and Hypnotherapy for 10 years. He is author of New Ways of Seeing, co-author of The Giant Within and has created over 500 hours of self help products. More than 100,000 people a year subscribe to his email courses and over 10 million visit Uncommon Knowledge's psychology and therapy websites.

When he has a spare moment he plays tennis and trains in obscure martial arts.