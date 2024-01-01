Hypnosis Downloads
1300+ half hour 'uncommon hypnosis' sessions from the Uncommon Knowledge team
1300+ half hour 'uncommon hypnosis' sessions from the Uncommon Knowledge team
Take our free course to discover what uncommon hypnosis is, how it works and how to do it
Learn all about uncommon psychology and how it can help you
Take our full online training in how to do uncommon, conversational hypnosis
Become a member of Hypnosis Downloads.com and enjoy a range of benefits
Get easy access to Uncommon Knowledge via our range of apps for Apple and Android
Fresh ideas and practical tips for your next client
Receive an uncommon article every week
Learn online or in our dedicated App
See therapy demonstrated in our 'Netflix for Therapists'
Get instant access to over 40 therapy worksheets.
Choose from our huge library of scripts, written in the unique 'uncommon hypnosis' style
Mark Tyrrell HGDip, DipHypNLP(BHR) has been working as a hypnotherapist and trainer since 1995. He has given lectures to thousands of health professionals on self esteem, detraumatisation and workplace bullying. He is co-founder of Uncommon Knowledge with Roger Elliott, and ran their Diploma in Solution-focused Psychotherapy and Hypnotherapy for 10 years. He is author of New Ways of Seeing, co-author of The Giant Within and has created over 500 hours of self help products. More than 100,000 people a year subscribe to his email courses and over 10 million visit Uncommon Knowledge's psychology and therapy websites.
When he has a spare moment he plays tennis and trains in obscure martial arts.
Roger Elliott DHypPsych(UK), BEng(Hons) has been working as a hypnotherapist and trainer since 1998. In this time he has developed many ground-breaking methods of educating people about their own psychology, including the Uncommon Knowledge Diploma Course, the Depression Learning Path, the 6-Part Self Confidence Course, the Panic Attacks Course, plus a range of DVDs, CDs and tapes. Simplifying psychology is his great passion and he has gained a reputation as a creator of innovative and highly effective training materials.
Roger also enjoys contributing to his local community as a volunteer director of Atlantis Leisure, one of Scotland's longest established community-run social enterprises. When he's not doing that, he's playing with his two young daughters, chopping wood to get the family through the long Scottish winters or getting out on the water, of which there is a lot around his home in Oban.